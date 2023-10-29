South Africa

Another traditional leader killed in KZN

29 October 2023 - 11:09
Traditional leader killings remain the biggest thorn in KwaZulu-Natal after the tragic and brutal killing of Inkosi Siphamandla Khumalo and his wife, Queen MaDlamini Khumalo, on Saturday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Inkhosi Siphamandla Khumalo and his wife, Queen MaDlamini Khumalo, have become the latest casualties in the assassination of traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to reports, the attack on Inkhosi Khumalo took place near Utrecht while he was travelling with his family on Saturday.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs said he and his wife succumbed to gunshot wounds. 

It said the incident is a grim reminder of the ongoing violence against traditional leaders, despite their previous appeals for an end to such heinous acts.

“We unequivocally condemn these ruthless killings in the strongest possible terms, as they have instilled fear and uncertainty among our traditional leaders. Our deepest condolences go out to the Khumalo family, the friends, and the entire Amantungwa clan and Zulu royal household during this challenging period.

Former health minister and possible Buthelezi successor turns to Shembe leader to dispel ‘curse’

The Mkhize house had asked for a prayer after numerous Amakhosi from the clan had died in quick succession
News
3 weeks ago

“The loss of Inkhosi Khumalo is not only felt by his immediate family but also reverberates through our portfolio of traditional leadership, the provincial house of traditional Khoisan leadership and the entire Khumalo clan,” said department spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi. 

Mngadi said Khumalo was a dedicated and active member of the department’s traditional institutional structures. 

He also served as chairperson of the local house of Amajuba, an executive committee member of the provincial legislature and member of the heritage portfolio committee.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and department officials are expected to visit the family on Sunday. 

TimesLIVE

KZN teacher and community activist assassinated a day before his birthday

Leading figure had allegedly received threats related to a road project after ‘tensions started in 2021’
News
5 days ago

Cele wants Ukhozi FM DJ disciplined for criticism of police as she asks for forgiveness

The police minister says Zimiphi ‘Zimdollar’ Biyela’s comments were careless
News
6 days ago

KZN tenant ‘kills landlord over rent dispute’

A tenant and two others allegedly fatally stabbed a landlord over an outstanding rental payment in Ottawa, north of Durban, on Sunday.
News
1 week ago
