City Power said on Sunday an estimated time that power will be restored in the Randburg area, which has been in darkness since Saturday, will be communicated once the fault is found.
The utility confirmed it was aware of the prolonged outage affecting customers.
Residents complained that power in Bromhof and Boskruin went out on Saturday at about 5.30pm. It came back on for 11 minutes before tripping again just after the Rugby World Cup final. On Sunday residents were still without power.
“City Power apologises to customers in Randburg for the prolonged outage for the power that tripped from the Randburg substation (Hawken distributor) yesterday afternoon at about 5.30pm,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
Mangena said the team was able to back feed and restore power to customers at about 9pm on Saturday night but it later tripped again due to a faulty breaker.
“The test branch is currently on site assisting in locating the fault and once the fault is located a contractor will be allocated and repairs will begin,” he said.
He said unfortunately 10 load centres will remain off until full restoration takes place. These load centres affect Bromhof, Boskruin, Sonneglaans and surrounding areas.
“Customers are advised that the operating team is working under difficult circumstances in the area, and are combing a distance of almost 10km to find the fault before repairs can begin. The estimated time of restoration will be communicated once it is made available. We ask that customers remain patient while our team works around the clock to restore power to affected customers,” he said.
TimesLIVE
City Power apologises as Randburg customers hit by prolonged outage
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
City Power said on Sunday an estimated time that power will be restored in the Randburg area, which has been in darkness since Saturday, will be communicated once the fault is found.
The utility confirmed it was aware of the prolonged outage affecting customers.
Residents complained that power in Bromhof and Boskruin went out on Saturday at about 5.30pm. It came back on for 11 minutes before tripping again just after the Rugby World Cup final. On Sunday residents were still without power.
“City Power apologises to customers in Randburg for the prolonged outage for the power that tripped from the Randburg substation (Hawken distributor) yesterday afternoon at about 5.30pm,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
Mangena said the team was able to back feed and restore power to customers at about 9pm on Saturday night but it later tripped again due to a faulty breaker.
“The test branch is currently on site assisting in locating the fault and once the fault is located a contractor will be allocated and repairs will begin,” he said.
He said unfortunately 10 load centres will remain off until full restoration takes place. These load centres affect Bromhof, Boskruin, Sonneglaans and surrounding areas.
“Customers are advised that the operating team is working under difficult circumstances in the area, and are combing a distance of almost 10km to find the fault before repairs can begin. The estimated time of restoration will be communicated once it is made available. We ask that customers remain patient while our team works around the clock to restore power to affected customers,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Load-shedding is back! Stage 2 and 3 to be implemented
World Bank approves $1bn loan to help South Africa tackle power crisis
No load-shedding through to Sunday, making it 10 days straight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos