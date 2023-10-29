South Africa

City Power apologises as Randburg customers hit by prolonged outage

29 October 2023 - 17:18
Residents of Randburg have expressed frustration after being in the dark since Saturday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

City Power said on Sunday an estimated time that power will be restored in the Randburg area, which has been in darkness since Saturday, will be communicated once the fault is found.

The utility confirmed it was aware of the prolonged outage affecting customers.

Residents complained that power in Bromhof and Boskruin went out on Saturday at about 5.30pm.  It came back on for 11 minutes before tripping again just after the Rugby World Cup final. On Sunday residents were still without power. 

“City Power apologises to customers in Randburg for the prolonged outage for the power that tripped from the Randburg substation (Hawken distributor) yesterday afternoon at about 5.30pm,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Mangena said the team was able to back feed and restore power to customers at about 9pm on Saturday night but it later tripped again due to a faulty breaker.

“The test branch is currently on site assisting in locating the fault and once the fault is located a contractor will be allocated and repairs will begin,” he said.

He said unfortunately 10 load centres will remain off until full restoration takes place. These load centres affect Bromhof, Boskruin, Sonneglaans and surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised that the operating team is working under difficult circumstances in the area, and are combing a distance of almost 10km to find the fault before repairs can begin. The estimated time of restoration will be communicated once it is made available. We ask that customers remain patient while our team works around the clock to restore power to affected customers,” he said.

Load-shedding is back! Stage 2 and 3 to be implemented

After nine days of no load-shedding, Eskom on Sunday announced the return of rotational black outs.
News
3 hours ago

World Bank approves $1bn loan to help South Africa tackle power crisis

The World Bank said on Wednesday that its board had approved a $1bn (R19.2bn)  loan to help South Africa reform its energy sector, as the country ...
News
3 days ago

No load-shedding through to Sunday, making it 10 days straight

Eskom announced on Thursday that load-shedding will remain suspended until 4pm on Sunday.
News
3 days ago
