South Africa

Girl, 15, 'robbed and raped at gunpoint' in unoccupied Limpopo church

29 October 2023 - 12:40
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly forcefully taken to an unoccupied church and robbed and raped by two suspects. File photo.
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly forcefully taken to an unoccupied church and robbed and raped by two suspects. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Police in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly robbed and raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in an unoccupied church at Mandela village on Saturday evening.

It is alleged a boy and girl, both aged 15, were standing in an open field at about 6pm when two unknown men approached them.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said one of the suspects produced a firearm and the duo were forcefully taken to an unoccupied church nearby and robbed of two cellphones.

“Reportedly, the boy was hit on the head with a firearm and a 15-year-old girl was raped by the two suspects at gunpoint,” said Mashaba.

“Afterwards, the suspects fled the scene on foot and the incident was immediately reported to the police who opened a case of rape and robbery with a firearm.”

Mashaba said a manhunt had been launched for the suspects and anyone with information that could assist with investigation should contact the investigating officer W/O Edward Rachoene on 071-355-0569, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, their nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two dead after father shares biscuits he 'intentionally poisoned' with son, 5

Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of a 39-year-old man and his five-year-old son after allegedly eating biscuits suspected to have been ...
News
2 hours ago

Teen left church after prophecy from pastor who later 'sexually abused' him

The high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday heard how a teenage boy was allegedly lured from his church to the Arise and Shine Church by pastor ...
News
3 days ago

SA Council of Churches condemns increasing bloodshed in church attacks

The recent attacks in Gauteng are an indicator that violence in communities has spilt into the places of worship
News
6 days ago

Woman in court days after newborn was found crying in church pit toilet

A Mpumalanga woman who was arrested just days after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a pit toilet at the weekend appeared in court on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Two men shot while returning home from Limpopo tavern South Africa
  2. Girl, 15, 'robbed and raped at gunpoint' in unoccupied Limpopo church South Africa
  3. Two dead after father shares biscuits he 'intentionally poisoned' with son, 5 South Africa
  4. Limpopo radio presenter killed in road accident South Africa
  5. Another traditional leader killed in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...