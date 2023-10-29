Man gets 18 years for rape of ex-fiancée

A 49-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay man who raped and assaulted his ex-fiancée when she refused to mend their relationship has been sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment.
The incident occurred in Ikamvelihle on January 24 2022 when the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, stormed into her home and assaulted her at gunpoint.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said he had gone to the woman’s house hoping she would take him back.
“However, when the victim, aged 39, refused, he pointed a firearm at her, assaulted her and attempted to strangle her.
“She was then raped.”
He was arrested four days later by Det Sgt Kelibone Mokhatla of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha, and has been in custody since.
On Thursday last week he was sentenced in the New Brighton regional court to 18 years for rape, five years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and three years for the pointing of a firearm.
The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, meaning he will spend an effective 18 years behind bars.
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brig Ronald Koll reiterated that the fight against gender-based violence was ongoing and that “the SA Police Service is committed to ensuring that jail sentences such as this bring hope to all victims, that justice prevails and that the cycle of violence against women and children can and must be broken”.
