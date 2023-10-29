South Africa

Man gets 18 years for rape of ex-fiancée

29 October 2023 - 18:36 By Herald Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A 49-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay man has been sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for the rape and assault of his ex-fiancée
BEHIND BARS A 49-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay man has been sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for the rape and assault of his ex-fiancée
Image: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

A 49-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay man who raped and assaulted his ex-fiancée when she refused to mend their relationship has been sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment.

The incident occurred in Ikamvelihle on January 24 2022 when the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, stormed into her home and assaulted her at gunpoint.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said he had gone to the woman’s house hoping she would take him back.

“However, when the victim, aged 39, refused, he pointed a firearm at her, assaulted her and attempted to strangle her.

“She was then raped.”

He was arrested four days later by Det Sgt Kelibone Mokhatla of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha, and has been in custody since.

On Thursday last week he was sentenced in the New Brighton regional court to 18 years for rape, five years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and three years for the pointing of a firearm.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, meaning he will spend an effective 18 years behind bars.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brig Ronald Koll reiterated that the fight against gender-based violence was ongoing and that “the SA Police Service is committed to ensuring that jail sentences such as this bring hope to all victims, that justice prevails and that the cycle of violence against women and children can and must be broken”.

READ MORE

Teen boy to appear in court in connection with the rape of his seven-year-old cousin

A 16-year-old is expected to appear in the Dzanani magistrate children’s court in Limpopo on Monday facing charges of rape of his seven year -old ...
News
2 hours ago

Man, 22, to appear in Limpopo court for elderly woman’s rape

A 22-year-old man is expected to appear in a Limpopo court on Monday in connection with the alleged rape of an elderly woman on Friday morning.
News
1 day ago

Free State man arrested for kidnapping and raping 17-year-old

Free State police have arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly raped and locked a 17-year-old girl in his house. The girl was later rescued by other ...
News
2 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Man gets 18 years for rape of ex-fiancée South Africa
  2. Free State man arrested for kidnapping and raping 17-year-old South Africa
  3. Teen boy to appear in court in connection with the rape of his seven-year-old ... News
  4. City Power apologises as Randburg customers hit by prolonged outage South Africa
  5. Load-shedding is back! Stage 2 and 3 to be implemented South Africa

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...