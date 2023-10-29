South Africa

Two dead after father shares biscuits he 'intentionally poisoned' with son, 5

Limpopo man had heated argument with girlfriend in morning, say cops

29 October 2023 - 11:47
The 39-year-old father allegedly informed medical personnel he shared biscuits he had "intentionally poisoned" with his 5-year-old son. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/eriksvoboda

Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of a 39-year-old man and his five-year-old son after allegedly eating biscuits suspected to have been laced with poison.

The incident happened on Friday at Extension 6 in Bela-Bela.

The deceased were identified as Mpho Lefoka and his father Tshepo Koos Ramotsho.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said preliminary investigations revealed the father of the child had a heated argument in the morning with his girlfriend.

Mashaba said during the day, Ramotsho allegedly took his son out of a creche and returned him to his mother in the evening.

“Later on, the five-year-old child started to complain about stomach pains and told his mother that his father gave him biscuits. The mother rushed him to the local clinic for medical assistance but he succumbed on his arrival,” Mashaba said.

“Afterwards, members of the community at Extension 6 mobilised themselves to attack the father, but the police managed to quickly stabilise the situation.”

Ramotsho went to the clinic after complaining about stomach aches and informed medical personnel he shared biscuits he had “intentionally poisoned” with his son, said Mashaba.

“The father was treated at the clinic and later transferred to Bela-Bela Hospital for medical treatment but he also was declared dead by the doctor.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe advised troubled couples to seek assistance.

“I would like to encourage everyone who is experiencing relationship or marital problems to seek immediate assistance from professionals such as social workers, marriage councillors, pastors and traditional leaders. This incident could have been prevented had there been consultations for assistance,” said Hadebe.

Mashaba said police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

