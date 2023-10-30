Bail denied for alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, his partner Nicole Johnson and three co-accused, including his alleged hitman, will likely spend Christmas and New Year's Eve behind bars.
On Monday the Cape Town magistrate's court denied bail for the five, accused of stealing a car used by one of Johnson's former employees, then allegedly arranging to have the victim killed by co-accused Jose “Makop” Brandt.
Stanfield, Johnson and members of his 28s affiliated gang known as The Firm in November 2022 allegedly stole a car from a former employee of Johnson's company Glomix.
The complainant's name was withheld by the state in its affidavit and the accused claimed in their official bail bids not to have known the complainant. However, their defence counsel would later identify the witnesses in the case by name, claiming the incident was the result of a “civil dispute” in that the complainant stole R1.3m from Johnson when he worked for her.
The court found that Johnson and Stanfield had misled it about knowing the witnesses.
They also misled the court in several other aspects of their evidence, including facts about their businesses and incomes.
Magistrate Alta Theart found the accused were likely to contravene any bail conditions set by the court, based on their previous conduct.
She said they already had strict bail conditions imposed by the courts in a different organised crime case in which they face 130 charges relating to fraudulently obtaining firearm licences with the help of corrupt police officials.
The court found that their bail conditions, in that case, did not prohibit them from allegedly committing further crimes as part of their gang, which included the obstruction of justice by allegedly organising the murder of the victim whose vehicle they allegedly stole in November.
On September 7 the victim was allegedly shot by Brandt and members of The Firm, but he survived.
The court denied bail for Stanfield, Johnson, Brandt and co-accused Johannes Abrahams and Denver Booysen.
They are expected to appear in court again on February 5 2024.
TimesLIVE
Bail denied for alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Nasief Manie
Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, his partner Nicole Johnson and three co-accused, including his alleged hitman, will likely spend Christmas and New Year's Eve behind bars.
On Monday the Cape Town magistrate's court denied bail for the five, accused of stealing a car used by one of Johnson's former employees, then allegedly arranging to have the victim killed by co-accused Jose “Makop” Brandt.
Stanfield, Johnson and members of his 28s affiliated gang known as The Firm in November 2022 allegedly stole a car from a former employee of Johnson's company Glomix.
The complainant's name was withheld by the state in its affidavit and the accused claimed in their official bail bids not to have known the complainant. However, their defence counsel would later identify the witnesses in the case by name, claiming the incident was the result of a “civil dispute” in that the complainant stole R1.3m from Johnson when he worked for her.
The court found that Johnson and Stanfield had misled it about knowing the witnesses.
They also misled the court in several other aspects of their evidence, including facts about their businesses and incomes.
Magistrate Alta Theart found the accused were likely to contravene any bail conditions set by the court, based on their previous conduct.
She said they already had strict bail conditions imposed by the courts in a different organised crime case in which they face 130 charges relating to fraudulently obtaining firearm licences with the help of corrupt police officials.
The court found that their bail conditions, in that case, did not prohibit them from allegedly committing further crimes as part of their gang, which included the obstruction of justice by allegedly organising the murder of the victim whose vehicle they allegedly stole in November.
On September 7 the victim was allegedly shot by Brandt and members of The Firm, but he survived.
The court denied bail for Stanfield, Johnson, Brandt and co-accused Johannes Abrahams and Denver Booysen.
They are expected to appear in court again on February 5 2024.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘Gang boss’ Stanfield’s claim about son's university offers abroad show he may skip bail: prosecution
Bail application unveils a chilling portrait of 'gang boss' Ralph Stanfield
Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge co-founder sells shares in Cape Town club for R3.5m after alleged underworld threats
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos