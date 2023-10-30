South Africa

‘Dr’ Matthew Lani due in court on Tuesday following his hospital arrest

30 October 2023 - 17:10
'Fake' doctor Matthew Lani had 50,000 followers on TikTok due to his videos pretending to be a doctor.
Image: TimesLIVE Video

Social media personality “Dr” Matthew Lani is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of impersonating a medical doctor.

The 27-year-old was arrested by the security personnel at the Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital on Sunday.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Lani was seen on Friday at the hospital reportedly making videos and hospital staff were informed to be on the lookout for him. 

Mogale said on Sunday he was seen in the hospital premises and apprehended by the security guards, then handed over to the Brixton police.

Mogale said another case of impersonating a doctor was opened at Thembisa, where the same suspect is alleged to have used the credentials of a practicing doctor to fool other hospital staff.

On Sunday the Gauteng department of health said Lani was caught by security guards in hospital while entering the main entrance of the facility.

"Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck. He had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretence he was a qualified doctor,” said department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba. 

Modiba said immediately after being apprehended, Lani requested to go to the bathroom, only to attempt to escape by jumping through a bathroom window.

“When security realised he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement and he was apprehended again.”

A video of his arrest has gone viral on social media platform TikTok, where Lani has masqueraded as a doctor for several years.

in the video he is also seen denying a stethoscope allegedly belonging to him.

