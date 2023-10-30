South Africa

Four killed in foiled N4 heist between North West and Gauteng

30 October 2023 - 18:52 By TIMESLIVE
Police on Monday announced they had foiled a suspected CIT heist and left four suspected criminals dead.
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

Police on Monday shot and killed four suspected cash-in-transit robbers  on the N4 near Mmakau between North West and Gauteng.

Police said they had intelligence about the suspected heist and the vehicles the suspects would be traveling in, and various police units, including the Hawks, the anti-gang unit , tactical response, provincial traffic saturation unit, Gauteng traffic police chopper and various security and car tracking companies were roped in. 

"The information was operationalised and led the team to the N4 highway where the identified suspects' vehicle was observed. The suspects' vehicle was spotted as it turned towards Mmakau," said Col Katlego Mogale.

"A high speed chase and shoot-out ensued as soon as the suspects realised they are about to be captured. The suspects lost control of their vehicle and collided with a fence. Four of the suspects were fatally wounded and three unlicensed firearms, two handguns as well as a rifle were recovered from the scene," Mogale added. 

The deceased are between the ages of 30 and 45 years. 

TimesLIVE

