South Africa

Khayelitsha fire kills one, destroys 100 homes overnight

30 October 2023 - 09:58 By Kim Swartz
More than 50 firefighters managed to contain the blaze just before 3am on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

An overnight fire claimed the life of an adult and destroyed about 100 homes as it swept through Town 2 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said authorities were alerted about the blaze at 9pm on Sunday.

“A total of 12 firefighting resources with more than 50 firefighters battled to contain the spread of the blaze,” said Carelse. 

The body of a person who died in the fire was found at 1am. The blaze was extinguished just before 3am.

The fire department estimated about 100 structures were destroyed — to be verified by the city’s disaster risk management centre. 

“The cause of the fire is unknown, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service,” added Carelse. 

TimesLIVE

