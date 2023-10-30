South Africa

LISTEN | Night shift gone wrong for bogus ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani

Fake medical practitioner says he did not mean harm

30 October 2023 - 12:37
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Matthew Lani posed as a doctor working at Helen Joseph Hospital.
Matthew Lani posed as a doctor working at Helen Joseph Hospital.
Image: LinkedIn

Fake “doctor” Matthew Lani told his TikTok audience he would be on night shift on Sunday, but little did he know he would end up being apprehended.

Listen here:

Sunday night was one of many shifts for the “doctor”, who would go live on TikTok to interact with his audience between “medical operations” while wearing a hoodie with a doctor’s cap, surgical mask and stethoscope.

The “bogus” doctor also sold medication and gave medical advice to his clients on the online platform.

He was apprehended on Sunday at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, where he allegedly pretended to be a qualified doctor.

After being caught, Lani asked to go to the toilet and was allegedly found trying to escape through a window. He apologised to the hospital and said he never impersonated a doctor. Lani acknowledged he defamed the hospital and said he did not mean any harm.

Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the case has been handed to police.

“The police can confirm that the social media personality who goes by the name ‘Doctor’ Matthew Lani has been apprehended on Sunday evening by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Hospital while trying to enter the institution. He was handed over to the police and is expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon on a charge of impersonating medical personnel,” said Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi of Gauteng police.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital

The Gauteng department of health on Sunday confirmed the arrest of fake doctor Matthew Lani.
News
15 hours ago

TikTok's 'Dr Matthew Lani' charged with impersonating medical personnel

Gauteng police confirmed social media personality known as “Dr” Matthew Lani was charged with impersonating a medical practitioner after he allegedly ...
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Videos of Matthew Lani pretending to be a doctor

After “bogus” doctor Matthew Lani was arrested on Sunday, TimesLIVE compiled a video of all the times he acted like he was practising medicine, at ...
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | ‘I don’t want to fake it no more’ sings ‘bogus’ doctor Matthew Lani minutes before arrest

On a TikTok post made by “doctor” Matthew Lani on Sunday, he is seen dancing and singing the words of a song by Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi titled ...
News
2 hours ago

TikTokker ‘Dr' Matthew Lani still selling pills, offering medical advice

TikTokker “Dr” Matthew Lani is back under a different account on the social media platform selling his weight-loss pills and giving medical advice, a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘We continue with kind regards, when is the holiday?’: SA thirsty for time out ... South Africa
  2. Impala Platinum takes steps to soften impact of lower prices Business
  3. Mother, father and son in court for 'hanging pet dogs from tree' South Africa
  4. Web Summit appoints new CEO after predecessor quit over Israel-Hamas comments World
  5. Learn from the Boks and give it all you've got, KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I diagnosed her with coloncystitis, not appendicitis': Videos where Matthew ...
'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest