Sunday night was one of many shifts for the “doctor”, who would go live on TikTok to interact with his audience between “medical operations” while wearing a hoodie with a doctor’s cap, surgical mask and stethoscope.
The “bogus” doctor also sold medication and gave medical advice to his clients on the online platform.
He was apprehended on Sunday at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, where he allegedly pretended to be a qualified doctor.
After being caught, Lani asked to go to the toilet and was allegedly found trying to escape through a window. He apologised to the hospital and said he never impersonated a doctor. Lani acknowledged he defamed the hospital and said he did not mean any harm.
Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the case has been handed to police.
“The police can confirm that the social media personality who goes by the name ‘Doctor’ Matthew Lani has been apprehended on Sunday evening by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Hospital while trying to enter the institution. He was handed over to the police and is expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon on a charge of impersonating medical personnel,” said Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi of Gauteng police.
LISTEN | Night shift gone wrong for bogus ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani
Fake medical practitioner says he did not mean harm
Image: LinkedIn
