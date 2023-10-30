South Africa

WATCH | ‘I don’t want to fake it no more’ sings ‘bogus’ doctor Matthew Lani minutes before arrest

30 October 2023 - 11:10 By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX and TIMESLIVE VIDEO
On a TikTok post made by “doctor” Matthew Lani on Sunday, he is seen dancing and singing the words of a song by Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi titled Échame la Culpa.

“I don’t really, really wanna fight anymore
I don’t really, really want to fake it no more
Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be
So come on, put the blame on me, yeah.”

The song is about a break-up. The irony is Lani would shortly after recording the video be arrested for allegedly faking being a doctor.

In the singing video he is wearing the SpongeBob SquarePants T-shirt he is later seen in during his arrest.

“Dr” Lani reached 50,000 followers on TikTok, where he would post videos of himself posing as a doctor. He is seen on multiple videos wearing a stethoscope, scrubs and medical face shields. He would record himself on an alleged phone call to hospital staff giving bogus medical advice.

On Sunday Lani was filmed being arrested by Helen Joseph Hospital security staff before being handed over to police.

