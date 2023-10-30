The Life Esidimeni inquest continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The inquest aims to determine if the state can criminally charge anyone for the deaths of 144 mentally-challenged patients in Gauteng.
WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues
