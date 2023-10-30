South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

30 October 2023 - 10:07 By TIMESLIVE
The Life Esidimeni inquest continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The inquest aims to determine if the state can criminally charge anyone for the deaths of 144 mentally-challenged patients in Gauteng.

