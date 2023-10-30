South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

30 October 2023 - 10:15 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus on October 26 2014.

READ MORE:

Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
News
1 week ago

Verdict due on 3-hour audio recording of ex-miner Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession in Meyiwa murder trial

Bongani Ntanzi was recorded by magistrate Vivian Cronje while she was taking down his alleged confession.
News
1 week ago

‘My family now sees my point about Senzo’s murder’: Sifiso Meyiwa

On the ninth anniversary of soccer star’s death, his siblings are back on speaking terms as they try to resolve differences
News
4 days ago
