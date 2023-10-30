South Africa

WATCH | Videos of Matthew Lani pretending to be a doctor

30 October 2023 - 12:44 By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX and TIMESLIVE VIDEO
'Fake' doctor Matthew Lani had 50,000 followers on TikTok due to his videos pretending to be a doctor.
Image: TimesLIVE Video

After “bogus” doctor Matthew Lani was arrested on Sunday, TimesLIVE compiled a video of all the times he acted like he was practising medicine, at the hospital or wearing medical gear. 

Lani managed to acquire 50,000 followers on his TikTok account acting like he was a doctor at a public hospital. Although some viewers accused him of faking his medical qualifications, Lani responded with “proof” of him being in the doctor's changing room with his name on a locker.

He would also appear wearing a medical Covid-19 face shield and a stethoscope around his shoulders.

In one particularly audacious move, Lani recorded himself on a phone call to a supposed nurse where he claimed to have examined a patient and decided their diagnosis was not appendicitis as originally thought but “colon cystitis”. He said the nurse should cancel the theatre appointment and that he would be at the hospital in an hour.

Lani was filmed being arrested by hospital staff on Sunday before being handed over to police.

TimesLIVE

