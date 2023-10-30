South Africa

Woman found murdered in Sandton park

30 October 2023 - 14:31
A 34-year-old woman was found dead on the side of a jogging path at George Lea Park in Parkmore. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a woman was discovered at a park in Sandton at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances surrounding the death were unknown pending further police investigations.

“The police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a female body dumped at the side of a jogging path in George Lea Park in Parkmore,” she said.

The body of a 34-year-old woman was discovered by a passer-by on Sunday, she added. 

The MyRun Sandton Sports Club said on its Facebook page on Sunday: “We regret to confirm that there was an incident during MyRun this morning in George Lea Park. Unfortunately, no further information can be shared at this point due to an ongoing investigation. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this regard, more communication will be sent out in due course.”

Security oversight manager for Parkmore Community Association (PCA) Lori Klein said she could not divulge any details as the incident was under police investigation. She said there were many upsetting rumours and allegations being made.

