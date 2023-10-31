South Africa

'It's painful waiting to hear about our families in Gaza': diplomat who lost relatives in Israeli air strike

South Africa's department of international relations and co-operation has called for deployment of rapid protection force to protect civilians

31 October 2023 - 07:40
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Buildings destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on October 30 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Buildings destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on October 30 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

A Palestinian diplomat in South Africa is devastated after learning that 10 of his family members were killed when their apartment building in Gaza was hit in an Israeli air strike.

Hassona Aldramly said they were buried under rubble after a bombardment on Sunday. Little could be done to assist them because the territory is so damaged from three weeks of attacks by Israel in retaliation for a Hamas attack earlier this month.

“During this attack, I received news that part of my family died. Five of them survived and managed to move from under the rubble but others were still under. They didn't have equipment to take them out from under the rubble because right now there is no fuel, water, there is no electricity, there is nothing,” he said.

Aldramly said it was a “very, very sad moment” for him.

“It was very painful to hear that someone you grew up with, someone that you lived, shared bread and water with has passed away in this manner. Lots of joy died by this brutal execution,” said Aldramly.

The South African government on Monday urged the deployment of a rapid protection force to protect civilians in Palestine from further bombardment and for Israel to be investigated for breaches of international law.

Aldramly is appalled by the indiscriminate nature of the shelling in Gaza.

The situation is horrible. It's worse than what we see in the media on TV. What we are seeing from the media is only part of the truth. Our existence in Palestine is not welcomed by the Israelis. My family right now is part of the Palestinian people living in Gaza, there is no differentiation in my family and other families. When they strike, it doesn't differentiate, it attacks everyone,” he said.

Aldramly said not knowing what the future holds for his other family members and fellow Palestinians was terrifying.

“I am terrified, I am very scared, I am worried to hear more bad news, not just about my family. It's like a nightmare for us, for people living in South Africa, we wait to hear bad news about our families.

“Every day when I wake up and I want to calm my family there. I feel myself being paralysed, mentally, physically, before I can dial the number and say 'God please don't put me in that position, I don't want to experience that pain again, God please be merciful with us, be merciful with all our fellow people who are experiencing this genocide'. It's so painful, I can't even describe it, sometimes I feel like asking God what have we done to deserve this treatment.”

The international relations department said another member of the Palestinian community living in Johannesburg had 25 members of their family killed in an Israeli air strike on Monday morning. 

South Africa has expressed its condolences to the families of victims.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

South African government lashes out at killing of civilians by Israel

The South African government on Monday called for Israel to be prosecuted for unlawful attacks on children and urged the deployment of a rapid ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Anti-Israeli protesters storm Russia’s Dagestan airport

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed an airport in Russia's predominantly Muslim Dagestan region on Sunday, where a plane from Israel had ...
News
1 day ago

Hatred for Israel drives the pro-Hamas voices

What happened on October 7 was the culmination of an ongoing series of cross-border attacks by Hamas since the early 1990s, says David Saks of the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

SA and US put differences aside for the sake of Agoa

Tensions between US and SA heightened after the latter took a nonaligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine war
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Man who fraudulently reallocated funds for unpaid invoices facing 50 counts of ... South Africa
  2. Afghans return to Taliban rule as Pakistan moves to expel 1.7 million World
  3. China's smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility drops World
  4. Johannesburg to have 2-hour load-shedding cycles South Africa
  5. 'It's painful waiting to hear about our families in Gaza': diplomat who lost ... South Africa

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...