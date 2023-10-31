South Africa

Life term for man who gunned down girlfriend in front of younger sister

31 October 2023 - 10:46
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A North West man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend in front of her younger sister. File photo.
A North West man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend in front of her younger sister. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A 36-year-old man who left his young daughter traumatised after shooting her mother, his girlfriend, dead in front of her family was sentenced to life behind bars by the North West high court. 

Johannes Damcy Dielele was sentenced on Monday after an incident in August in 2018 in Boikhutso, near Lichtenburg. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Dielele “went to his lover’s home but did not find her. He then requested her younger sister to alert him when his girlfriend arrived, which she did. He subsequently drove back to his lover’s home and was told she went to an outside toilet.

“It was testified in court that an argument ensued between the two, leading to the accused collecting his gun from the car and shooting his girlfriend in full view of her younger sister. The deceased’s mother came out of the house and saw the accused before he could flee the scene.”

Police were alerted and later found Dielele hiding in his car in Lichtenburg.

Dielele was denied bail and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, according to Mamothame.

“In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor advocate Cain Nontenjwa urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment as there were no compelling circumstances to do so.

“He argued the conduct of the accused has left their seven-year-old daughter in a traumatic state that will affect her life for a long time. Judge Sandiswa Mfenyana agreed and remarked on the accused being remorseless for his actions.”

Dielele was slapped with a life term for the murder, a further five years for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years for possession of ammunition. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two life terms for man who raped, murdered daughter, killed girlfriend

A man who murdered his girlfriend of 18 years and then raped and killed his daughter a day later last year was on Tuesday sentenced to two life terms.
News
6 days ago

‘Reflect on your wickedness,’ judge tells murderers

A Pietermaritzburg high court judge, sentencing three men to life imprisonment for kidnapping, robbery, murder and attempted murder, cautioned them ...
News
1 week ago

Gardener convicted of murdering elderly Ottery couple

A gardener has been found guilty of murdering his employers, an elderly couple aged 82 in Cape Town.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. New Biden target in junk fee crackdown: retirement advisers World
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Gift vouchers, be wise for Black Friday sales & pre-Xmas ... Consumer Live
  3. WATCH LIVE | Eskom releases annual financial results South Africa
  4. China snaps up Australian, French wheat as crop damage spurs buying spree World
  5. Life term for man who gunned down girlfriend in front of younger sister South Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...