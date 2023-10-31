Scuffle in eThekwini council as EFF demands removal of city manager

Tuesday's eThekwini council meeting almost descended into chaos when a scuffle broke out between members of the EFF and the security personnel who were called in to remove them.

The EFF had repeatedly called for the removal of city manager Musa Mbhele from presiding over the meeting, alleging that his failure to execute his duties had resulted in the municipality losing R1.2bn in conditional grants allocated by the National Treasury for infrastructure repairs.

EThekwini had made a rollover application of R1.9bn of the conditional grant from the Treasury to spend on the 2023/24 financial year since it had received the funds with just three months left of the previous financial year. However, only R720m was approved for the rollover.

The EFF insisted that the reasons the rest of the funds were not approved were administrative and that Mbhele, as the one in charge of the administration of the municipality, should take responsibility.

EFF chief whip Khanyisani Khambule called for Mbhele's removal from the council meeting, before and after mayor Mxolisi Kaunda read the report on how the city lost the R1.2bn conditional grant the Treasury.

Khambule's call was supported by EFF caucus leader Themba Mvubu and the rest of the party members.

This was rejected by speaker Thabani Nyawose.

“The mayor presented the report and we asked to caucus so that we could return and debate the matter. We came back and we insist that because we have seen the report there are even more compelling reasons as to why the city manager must not preside here,” Khambule said.

Nyawose said it was impractical for the council to take a decision to remove the city manager based on the view of an individual or one party and not that of the majority.

“Those are your views, not that of a council. You reached the conclusion that the city manager cannot sit here and be part of the council meeting from the way you understood and interpreted the report but the rest of the councillors are not expressing that view,” Nyawose said.

Nyawose said the report that was discussed was not an investigation into wrongdoing by the city manager.