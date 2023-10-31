South Africa

Springbok victory tour: Here's where you can see the team

31 October 2023 - 14:10 By TimesLIVE
Fans welcome the Springboks at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

South African Rugby has released the routes of the Springboks' victory tour, which kicks off on Thursday in Johannesburg, Soweto and Pretoria, before moving to Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and wrapping up in East London on Sunday.

If you want to see the famous Webb Ellis Cup trophy on show with your favourite players, the BokSquad fan page has shared the times and roads where you can meet up with them:

IN GAUTENG ON THURSDAY

Pretoria — 8.30am-11.15am — 14km

  • 7.15am: Transfer to closed bus to Southern Sun Pretoria to transfer team into open-air bus
  • 9.30am: Parade starts in an easterly direction down Stanza Bopape Street;
  • Right into End Street;
  • Right into Pretorius Street in a westerly direction;
  • Left into Gordon Street (which becomes Jan Shoba St);
  • Right into Burnett Street; Left into Park St;
  • Left into Kirkness Street, past Loftus Versfeld;
  • Right into Jorissen Street (becomes Kotze Street, A Reyeng route into Nana Sita
  • Right into Paul Kruger Street and around Church Square;
  • Right into Madiba Street;
  • 10.30am to 11am: Stop at Tshwane House and then depart to Johannesburg;
  • Players transfer in closed bus for transfer to MTN;
  • 12pm-1pm: Lunch at MTN;
  • 1pm: Closed bus to Helpmekaar Kollege, team swap into open-air bus.

Johannesburg & Soweto — 2pm-4.15pm — 33km

  • 2pm: Parade starts; 
  • 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein to Metro Centre and across the Nelson Mandela Bridge;
  • To FNB Bank City in Simmonds Street — FNB CEO speech from Springbok bus roof;
  • Into Nasrec Road past Riverley and to the FNB Stadium;
  • South to Ben Naude Street;
  • Left into Immink Road;
  • Right into Chris Hani Street past Maponya Mall;
  • Right into Klipspruit Valley Road;
  • Left into Kumalo Main Road and left into Vilakazi Street and on to the Hector Pieterson Memorial;
  • From about 3.45pm to 4.15pm: Past Orlando Stadium to FNB Stadium;
  • 4.30pm: N1 highway — Arrival at Fireblade Aviation 5.10pm.

 

CAPE TOWN ON FRIDAY

10am-4.15pm — 33km

  • 10am: Brunch/Grand Parade speeches;
  • 11am: Tour starts at City Hall and bus departs along Darling Street;
  • Left into Adderley Street;
  • Right into Wale St;
  • Left into Long St;
  • Right into Buitensingel;
  • Right into Loop St;
  • Right into Strand St;
  • Left into Adderley St;
  • Left into Hans Strijdom Ave into Helen Suzman;
  • To DHL Stadium.

SATURDAY IN KWAZULU-NATAL

9.15am-2pm — 49km

  • 8am: Premier to meet coach / captain (Khaya);
  • 8.30am: Start at Garden Court Aurora Drive;
  • Left into Centenary Blvd;
  • Right into Umhlanga Rocks Drive over M41;
  • Right into Kenneth Kaunda Drive;
  • Take Kenneth Kaunda Drive that becomes Blackburn Road;
  • Right into Chris Hani R102;
  • Left onto N2;
  • Right onto Queen Nandi Drive;
  • Left on Malendela Road;
  • About 9.30pm: drive past KwaMashu Station;
  • From Malendela Road into Inanda Road;
  • Right onto N2 for 800m and left into Umgeni Road;
  • Left into R102 Chris Hani Road around Roadhouse Crescent;
  • Right into Riverside Road towards the M4 Ruth First Highway;
  • South onto the M4 Ruth First Highway and into Stalwart Simelane Street, which becomes Florence Nzama St;
  • Right into Anton Lambede St;
  • About 10.30am: Mayoral visit stop at Durban City Hall;
  • 11.30am: Depart City Hall via Anton Lambede Street;
  • Right into Brooke Road;
  • Right into Dr Pixley Kaseme Street to OR Tambo Parade and turn left;
  • North via Battery Beach Road;
  • 12.30pm: Moses Mabhida Stadium for private lunch with the premier; press conference with selected players.

SUNDAY IN EAST LONDON

9.15am-2pm — 26.7km

  • Start at the Garden Court Hotel;
  • Left into Moore Street;
  • Left into John Bailie Road;
  • Continue along John Bailie Road;
  • Left into Glen Eagles Road;
  • Right into Old Transkei Road;
  • Left into Devereaux Avenue;
  • Left into Western Avenue;
  • Right into Amalinda Main Road;
  • Left into Woolwash Road;
  • Left onto Mdantsane Access Road;
  • Right into Alphen Road;
  • Right into John Nash Road;
  • Left into Dunnoon Road;
  • Right into Douglas Smith Highway;
  • Right into Windyridge Road;
  • Into St Peters Road;
  • Right into Oxford Street;
  • Down Oxford Street Stopping at the City Hall;
  • Depart City Hall down Oxford St;
  • Left into Fleet St;
  • Right into Currie St;
  • Along the Esplanade;
  • Finish at the Garden Court Hotel.

Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union, said in a statement the tour’s purpose was to reach as many people as possible within the limited timeframe before the squad disperses.

The areas chosen represent the five largest population centres in the country – Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Soweto, and Pretoria. East London was selected because o the significance of the Eastern Cape in the history, development, and future of black rugby. Nelson Mandela Bay, where captain Siya Kolisi hails from, is being pencilled in for a special visit at some point.

Satellite tours to the Free State, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape are in the planning stages, with scheduling contingent on players’ club commitments.

“While it was always challenging to visit every town and city due to time constraints, we are confident that our choices and ongoing planning will enable us to visit all major population centres in every province over time. With the Cup in our possession for another four years, there’s ample opportunity for that,” Alexander said.

TimesLIVE

