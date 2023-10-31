Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union, said in a statement the tour’s purpose was to reach as many people as possible within the limited timeframe before the squad disperses.
The areas chosen represent the five largest population centres in the country – Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Soweto, and Pretoria. East London was selected because o the significance of the Eastern Cape in the history, development, and future of black rugby. Nelson Mandela Bay, where captain Siya Kolisi hails from, is being pencilled in for a special visit at some point.
Satellite tours to the Free State, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape are in the planning stages, with scheduling contingent on players’ club commitments.
“While it was always challenging to visit every town and city due to time constraints, we are confident that our choices and ongoing planning will enable us to visit all major population centres in every province over time. With the Cup in our possession for another four years, there’s ample opportunity for that,” Alexander said.
TimesLIVE
Springbok victory tour: Here's where you can see the team
Image: Thulani Mbele
South African Rugby has released the routes of the Springboks' victory tour, which kicks off on Thursday in Johannesburg, Soweto and Pretoria, before moving to Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and wrapping up in East London on Sunday.
If you want to see the famous Webb Ellis Cup trophy on show with your favourite players, the BokSquad fan page has shared the times and roads where you can meet up with them:
IN GAUTENG ON THURSDAY
Pretoria — 8.30am-11.15am — 14km
Johannesburg & Soweto — 2pm-4.15pm — 33km
CAPE TOWN ON FRIDAY
10am-4.15pm — 33km
SATURDAY IN KWAZULU-NATAL
9.15am-2pm — 49km
SUNDAY IN EAST LONDON
9.15am-2pm — 26.7km
