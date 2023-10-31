Acting Eskom group CEO Calib Cassim is releasing the embattled power utility's annual financial results on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Eskom releases annual financial results
Acting Eskom group CEO Calib Cassim is releasing the embattled power utility's annual financial results on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Load-shedding is back! Stage 2 and 3 to be implemented
JUSTICE MALALA | Unfortunately the Boks’ victory is a temporary distraction
Fair or not, whining won’t help
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos