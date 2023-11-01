South Africa

Cops to hit treadmills at fitness gyms after signing MOU

01 November 2023 - 10:59 By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX
SAPS officers will be hitting the treadmills and weights at fitness gyms after a MOU was signed with Planet Fitness and Virgin Active. File photo.
Image: TimesLIVE

Police officers have in the past come under scrutiny for not being in the best shape to tackle South Africa's criminals.

However, now the South African Police Service has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness to keep their officers fit.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola signed the MOU on Wednesday, saying it is designed to “benefit police officers to access and use facilities at the gym clubs at a discounted fee to encourage employees to remain physically fit and healthy”.

As part of the signing ceremony, Masemola will lead police officers in a fitness session.

