South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

01 November 2023 - 10:34 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

The Sowetan reported two members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department denied torturing and assaulting Bongani Ntanzi, one of the five men accused of murdering the football star.

A defence lawyer alleged police and metro cops assaulted, choked and tortured the accused.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Life term for man who gunned down girlfriend in front of younger sister

A 36-year-old man who left his young daughter traumatised after shooting her mother, his girlfriend, dead in front of her family was sentenced to ...
News
1 day ago

US Army Reserve, family raised alarm about Maine shooter weeks before attack

Five months before a US Army reservist shot dead 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, his family contacted the sheriff's office ...
News
1 day ago

Cops take no prisoners as ‘criminal’ body count piles up in KZN

Five suspected criminals were killed in Inanda in another bloody gun battle with police on Monday night
News
14 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Government ordered to retract notice placing Unisa under administration South Africa
  2. Israel-Hamas war: 'Dire' disinformation spreads globally World
  3. Cops to hit treadmills at fitness gyms after signing MOU South Africa
  4. German hiker rescued by helicopter after fall on Lion's Head South Africa
  5. North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world World

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
EFF members brawl with security in eThekwini council meeting