The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
The Sowetan reported two members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department denied torturing and assaulting Bongani Ntanzi, one of the five men accused of murdering the football star.
A defence lawyer alleged police and metro cops assaulted, choked and tortured the accused.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
