WATCH LIVE | Zuma vs Downer and Maughan

01 November 2023 - 10:38 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan resumes in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

Zuma wants the two charged for allegedly leaking a confidential doctor's letter during his arms deal fraud and corruption trial.

Zuma insists on Downer and Maughan’s presence in court

Former president Jacob Zuma has insisted that state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan appear in court in Pietermaritzburg on ...
News
16 hours ago

Judgment reserved in Zuma's latest attempt to remove Billy Downer

This is the second attempt to remove Downer. The first, in a special plea, was rejected by former trial judge Piet Koen.
News
5 days ago

Another battering for Zuma as SCA dismisses 'without foundation' private prosecution

Unprecedented scale of litigation justifiably attracts the epithet ‘Stalingrad’, says Supreme Court of Appeal judge Nathan Ponnan.
News
2 weeks ago
