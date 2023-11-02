South Africa

BHEKISISA WATCH | Why a hotter Earth could make dirty air more dangerous

02 November 2023 - 06:00 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM
Secunda in Mpumalanga is said to be “the largest source of carbon dioxide in the southern hemisphere”, according to environmental researchers.

Khehla Mahlangu and Jeremiah Maseko have lived and worked in the town for decades and doctors have told them their lungs are no good.

Fumes from factories in this area cover Secunda in a blanket of smog which experts said contains tiny pieces of heavy metals such as arsenic and mercury. Climate change is making things worse. 

We travel to Secunda. Come with us to see for yourself.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Authors: Este de Klerk, Jan Potgieter, Willem Pretorius, Mia Malan, Mohale Moloi

