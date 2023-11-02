South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could make dirty air more dangerous

02 November 2023 - 06:00 By Este de Klerk, Jan Potgieter, Willem Pretorius, Mia Malan and Mohale Moloi
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Secunda in Mpumalanga is said to be “the largest source of carbon dioxide in the southern hemisphere”, according to environmental researchers.

Khehla Mahlangu and Jeremiah Maseko have lived and worked in the town for decades and doctors have told them their lungs are no good.

Fumes from factories in this area cover Secunda in a blanket of smog which experts said contains tiny pieces of heavy metals such as arsenic and mercury. Climate change is making things worse. 

We travel to Secunda. Come with us to see for yourself.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

READ MORE:

BHEKISISA | Yes or no? Here’s what sexual consent means in South Africa

This weekend, people took a sho’t left to Gallagher Estate in Midrand, some with coy curiosity, some with boundless excitement, and some in stunned ...
News
2 days ago

BHEKISISA | More than a million South Africans using HIV prevention pill

More than a million public healthcare users in South Africa had started to use the HIV prevention pill by the end of May, with more than half doing ...
News
6 days ago

BHEKISISA | Could poor policies be behind our organ donation ‘crisis’?

In 2012, at 18 years old and in matric, Jenna Lowe could barely walk a few steps without collapsing because she frequently ran out of breath.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Amazing scenes as huge crowds greet Boks in Pretoria Rugby
  2. ‘Well deserved’: Thuli Madonsela congratulates Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'Diversity is our strength in South Africa' – Siya Kolisi South Africa
  4. Capetonian's R21m lottery win will help him start his dream EMS business South Africa
  5. Trio arrested for making counterfeit passports in Clanwilliam South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Springboks to the Union Buildings.
Thousands of Springbok supporters celebrate Rugby World Cup trophy tour