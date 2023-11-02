Secunda in Mpumalanga is said to be “the largest source of carbon dioxide in the southern hemisphere”, according to environmental researchers.
Khehla Mahlangu and Jeremiah Maseko have lived and worked in the town for decades and doctors have told them their lungs are no good.
Fumes from factories in this area cover Secunda in a blanket of smog which experts said contains tiny pieces of heavy metals such as arsenic and mercury. Climate change is making things worse.
We travel to Secunda. Come with us to see for yourself.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could make dirty air more dangerous
