South Africa

Top private school in mourning after matric boy's sudden death

02 November 2023 - 18:58
Michaelhouse is mourning the death of a pupil. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Condolences are pouring in after a matric pupil from one of the country's top private boarding schools, Michaelhouse, collapsed and died on Thursday.

According to a message from school director Antony Clark which was shared on the school’s Facebook page, Zanda Cele died on Thursday morning. 

Clark said Cele, who was listed as a top academic achiever in the school's newsletter, went to the school's medical facility on Wednesday afternoon with “mild flu conditions”. 

He said Cele was treated in consultation with school doctor Dr Stuart Poole and stayed overnight at the medical centre with no complications reported.

Clark said early on Thursday morning, Cele was “up and about”, but as he was feeling no better, arrangements were made to take him to the nearby Hilton Life hospital. 

“Before that could take place, he collapsed and CPR was applied, to no avail.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Zanda’s family at this extremely difficult time for them and our school community. We ask that the school community upholds Zanda, his family and the boys of the school in their prayers as we grieve,” said Clark.

Clark said appropriate arrangements would be made for counselling and support for other boys. 

