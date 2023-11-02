South Africa

Trio arrested for making counterfeit passports in Clanwilliam

02 November 2023 - 10:54 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Some of the passports that were seized along with printing equipment.
Some of the passports that were seized along with printing equipment.
Image: SAPS

Three foreigners were arrested for allegedly producing counterfeit passports in the historic town of Clanwilliam, about 200km north of Cape Town.

Police were tipped off about fake passports being made at a place known as Khayelitsha in the town. In the early hours of Wednesday the local crime prevention unit swooped on the address.

Three suspects aged 26, 28 and 30 were arrested.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said: “Members found the suspects forging passports at the identified address.

“The suspects were arrested on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering. Police also confiscated equipment used in the commission of the offence.”

The case docket will be investigated by the commercial crime unit.

The trio will appear soon in the Clanwilliam magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man who fraudulently reallocated funds for unpaid invoices facing 50 counts of fraud

A 38-year-old suspect who allegedly defrauded his former employer by reallocating funds for unpaid invoices is expected to appear in the Durban ...
News
2 days ago

Cloned plates alert leads to arrest of suspects who had allegedly just pulled off business robbery

Four suspects who led police on a high-speed car chase after allegedly being involved in a business robbery were due to appear in court in Cape Town ...
News
1 week ago

Fake lawyer who pops up as legal ‘tax consultant’ referred to director of public prosecutions

The woman was caught in 2020 masquerading as an advocate by manipulating official documents
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Amazing scenes as huge crowds greet Boks in Pretoria Rugby
  2. ‘Well deserved’: Thuli Madonsela congratulates Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'Diversity is our strength in South Africa' – Siya Kolisi South Africa
  4. Capetonian's R21m lottery win will help him start his dream EMS business South Africa
  5. Trio arrested for making counterfeit passports in Clanwilliam South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Springboks to the Union Buildings.
Thousands of Springbok supporters celebrate Rugby World Cup trophy tour