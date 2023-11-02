South Africa

‘Well deserved’: Thuli Madonsela congratulates Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming public protector

02 November 2023 - 12:05 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has congratulated advocate Kholeka Gcaleka (above) on her appointment.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has congratulated advocate Kholeka Gcaleka (above) on her appointment.
Image: PPSA/X

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela has congratulated advocate Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming the new leader of the institution, saying her appointment was well deserved. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Gcaleka’s appointment as public protector on Wednesday, two weeks after she received endorsement from parliament.

Madonsela, unlike some opposition parties that criticised Gcaleka’s appointment, viewed it as a positive move.

“Congratulations advocate Kholeka Gcaleka on being appointed public protector, thus heading one of South Africa’s democracy-anchoring institutions. It’s a well-deserved appointment. Your professionalism, level-headedness and sagacity will help you navigate whatever life brings your way,” Madonsela said.

ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said: “We hope the posture of her tenure as public protector will be zero tolerance for corruption and her office will be restored as a symbol of our democracy and an institution that handles misconduct and corruption accordingly.”

Gcaleka was lambasted by some political parties for her office’s report on the Phala Phala farm scandal which cleared Ramaphosa of allegations related to misusing state resources during a probe into the farm robbery. The public protector investigated whether Ramaphosa abused state resources after millions of US dollars were stolen from his game farm in Limpopo in February 2020. 

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach described Gcaleka as unfit for the office saying she did not deserve the seven-year contract.

“The public protector is meant to be a firm independent voice. Gcaleka has demonstrated her political biases as well as her inexperience in litigation and prosecution. She is unfit for the battles that will be before her, as those that captured our state will seek to do so again,” Breytenbach previously said. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as South Africa's public protector.
Politics
1 day ago

“[Impeached former public protector Busisiwe] Mkhwebane was meant to be a sobering reminder of what can happen when a public protector is unfit to serve. History will repeat itself and the DA will again be on the right side.”

Gcaleka defended her office, saying it was not biased in its findings.

“This report has been well thought out. I am confident this is a matter in which the public protector would not be found to have been biased or to have dealt with the matter in an unbecoming manner. 

“The court might arrive at a different decision — that is really up to the court, but we are confident we have done the best we could in line with the law,” she said at the time. 

The debate continues on social media: 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | 'We need a public protector, not a president's protector': political parties on Gcaleka's appointment

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said SA needs a “public protector, not a president's protector”, after the announcement of Kholeka ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Hammanskraal not receiving clean water due to partially functional and dysfunctional state, PP report finds

Residents of Hammanskraal are not receiving water suitable for human consumption due to a partially functional and dysfunctional state and the ...
News
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Glynnis Breytenbach

The DA’s Honourable Glynnis Breytenbach did the dishonourable thing this week, recycling old office gossip to trash new public protector Kholeka ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Sparks fly as MPs debate Kholeka Gcaleka's nomination for public protector job

Parliament's debate to consider the recommendation of deputy public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane started on a ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Amazing scenes as huge crowds greet Boks in Pretoria Rugby
  2. ‘Well deserved’: Thuli Madonsela congratulates Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'Diversity is our strength in South Africa' – Siya Kolisi South Africa
  4. Capetonian's R21m lottery win will help him start his dream EMS business South Africa
  5. Trio arrested for making counterfeit passports in Clanwilliam South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Springboks to the Union Buildings.
Thousands of Springbok supporters celebrate Rugby World Cup trophy tour