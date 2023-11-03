South Africa

Lower stages of load-shedding from Saturday morning until further notice

03 November 2023 - 18:05 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says unplanned outages are currently at 17,507MW of generating capacity, including the delayed return to service of Koeberg unit 1, which was expected to return to service this week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday.

Thereafter, stage 1 will be implemented until 4pm, followed by stage 2 until 5am on Sunday. Eskom said this pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. 

The power utility said unplanned outages are at 17,507MW of generating capacity, including the delayed return to service of Koeberg unit 1, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4,783MW. 

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Majuba and Medupi power stations, as well as two generating units at Arnot power station, were taken offline for repairs. In the same period, two generating units at Kriel power station were returned to service.” 

Eskom said its teams were working tirelessly to ensure additional generating units were returned to service as soon as possible. 

TimesLIVE 

