South Africa

POLL | Do you feel safe jogging in Johannesburg parks?

03 November 2023 - 15:55 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Safety in parks is in the spotlight after a woman was found dead in a Johannesburg park at the weekend. Stock photo.
Safety in parks is in the spotlight after a woman was found dead in a Johannesburg park at the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: soloway/123rf.com

The murder of Kirsten Kluyts, whose body was found on the side of a jogging path in George Lea Park in Sandton, has put a spotlight on the safety of parks in Johannesburg.

Kluyts, a creative arts teacher, is believed to have been jogging in the park last Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the 34-year-old's body was found by a passer-by on the same day. Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances surrounding Kluyts’ death were unknown but police were probing a case of murder. 

Roderick Barrett, director at MyFitness and Mobii Systems which operates MyRun, spoke about the system's observations on the day Kluyts died. 

“On Sunday everyone arrived at 7am and we could see everyone tapping in to start and volunteers meeting all the runners, so we tracked the times they started and [could] tell when they were expected to finish. In this situation, one runner noticed her cellphone and stuff on the path and immediately [followed the] protocol,” he said. 

Parkmore reeling after ‘special, unique’ teacher’s murder at sports club during community jogging event

The community of Parkmore has been left reeling after the murder of a "special and unique" school teacher while she was out running at a "safe and ...
News
4 hours ago

Barrett said the support team noticed that Kluyts had not tapped out after finishing her run. An alarm was immediately raised and security, the local community policing forum and paramedics were called in to assist. 

“Everybody sprang into action as quickly as they could. It is a hard one to understand because it is a venue regularly frequented by runners. Every morning there are people taking part. She was found inside the sports ground.” 

In a separate attack on the same weekend Kluyts was killed, two people were robbed of cellphones by armed men while taking a walk at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens.

Robberies at Johannesburg parks have been a growing phenomenon over the years, prompting different community safety interventions. Some joggers join clubs to run in groups for better safety. Cyclists have also been victims of criminals targeting them for their watches, cellphones, expensive bicycles and shoes.

READ MORE:

Woman found murdered in Sandton park

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a woman was discovered at a park in Sandton at the weekend.
News
4 days ago

'This place is a mess. It used to be beautiful': A tale of two parks

Five years ago, a Yeoville park was beautifully refurbished for its residents. Now it is in a state of disrepair. Yet a space in nearby Hillbrow is a ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Eye in the sky spots mugging from above

A paraglider pilot had the unusual experience of witnessing a crime after taking off from Signal Hill in Cape Town last weekend, Western Cape police ...
News
4 weeks ago

Body of Soweto jogger found three days after she went missing

“She was a lovely and cheerful person who kept the family together.” This is how Moeketsi Duiker described his aunt Shirley Mtiyane, whose body was ...
News
1 year ago

Cyclists and runners demand police presence as thugs target gadgets, bikes and even shoes

Gauteng cyclists, tired of having to look out for weapon-wielding thugs, will embark on a 50km ride to hand over a letter to police and department of ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. POLL | Do you feel safe jogging in Johannesburg parks? South Africa
  2. Robbers flee with more than R100k worth of items from Limpopo farm South Africa
  3. Education remains a critical tool for meaningful human development: Maya South Africa
  4. Global Citizen and pgLang announce ‘Move Afrika’ initiative Africa
  5. WATCH | Mother of all celebrations as Bok victory tour thrills Capetonians South Africa

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...