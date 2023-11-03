POLL | Do you feel safe jogging in Johannesburg parks?

The murder of Kirsten Kluyts, whose body was found on the side of a jogging path in George Lea Park in Sandton, has put a spotlight on the safety of parks in Johannesburg.
Kluyts, a creative arts teacher, is believed to have been jogging in the park last Sunday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the 34-year-old's body was found by a passer-by on the same day. Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances surrounding Kluyts’ death were unknown but police were probing a case of murder.
Roderick Barrett, director at MyFitness and Mobii Systems which operates MyRun, spoke about the system's observations on the day Kluyts died.
“On Sunday everyone arrived at 7am and we could see everyone tapping in to start and volunteers meeting all the runners, so we tracked the times they started and [could] tell when they were expected to finish. In this situation, one runner noticed her cellphone and stuff on the path and immediately [followed the] protocol,” he said.
Image: soloway/123rf.com
Parkmore reeling after ‘special, unique’ teacher’s murder at sports club during community jogging event
Barrett said the support team noticed that Kluyts had not tapped out after finishing her run. An alarm was immediately raised and security, the local community policing forum and paramedics were called in to assist.
“Everybody sprang into action as quickly as they could. It is a hard one to understand because it is a venue regularly frequented by runners. Every morning there are people taking part. She was found inside the sports ground.”
In a separate attack on the same weekend Kluyts was killed, two people were robbed of cellphones by armed men while taking a walk at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens.
Robberies at Johannesburg parks have been a growing phenomenon over the years, prompting different community safety interventions. Some joggers join clubs to run in groups for better safety. Cyclists have also been victims of criminals targeting them for their watches, cellphones, expensive bicycles and shoes.
