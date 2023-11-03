South Africa

Robbers flee with more than R100k worth of items from Limpopo farm

03 November 2023 - 15:34
Unknown suspects threatened the victim with a knife and screwdriver. . Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Police in Makhado have launched a manhunt for robbers who made off with items worth more than R100,000 in a farm robbery on Wednesday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the robbers threatened a 30-year-old victim they found sleeping with a knife and screwdriver and demanded money and guns.

“They ransacked the house and stole items, including television, clothes, cellphone, laptop, fridge and cash before fleeing the scene,” he said.

Mashaba said the stolen items have an estimated value of R147,650. 

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects should contact the investigating officer Sgt Tshifhiwa Netshia on 066 263 4915, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp,” he said.

TimesLIVE

