South Africa

Severe weather warning for Eastern Cape on Sunday

05 November 2023 - 12:21 By TIMES LIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The SA weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the parts of the Eastern Cape
The SA weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the parts of the Eastern Cape
Image: Thulani Mbele

The South African Weather Service has issued a level one weather warning of severe thunderstorms that could result in localised flooding of low-lying areas and bridges in the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

It said residents and businesses should take precautions as strong damaging winds during thunderstorms are forecast between 2pm and 6pm which could result in falling trees blocking roads and injuries.

“Localised damage to temporary infrastructure and settlements and lightning could result in localised fire incidents at dwellings and veld fires,” it said.

Large hail is predicted in the extreme east for Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

China set for abrupt switch from warm to freezing weather in year of extremes

Temperatures in northern China are set to plunge as much as 20 °C (68 Fahrenheit) after summer-like conditions in the final days of autumn, state ...
News
2 days ago

Despite El Niño, lots of rain predicted for northeastern SA at end of year

Despite El Niño, the seasonal forecast predicts lots of rain for the northeast of the country at year-end.
News
2 days ago

Snowfall on Van Reenen's Pass and other parts of South Africa

Heavy snowfall was recorded on Van Reenen's Pass on Monday.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Netanyahu disciplines Israeli minister who voiced openness to hypothetical ... World
  2. Severe weather warning for Eastern Cape on Sunday South Africa
  3. Afghanistan opium poppy supply plummets 95% after Taliban ban World
  4. Security officer captures Mozambican spitting cobra with bare hands South Africa
  5. Sobbing relatives of Nepal quake victims prepare for cremations World

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...