South Africa

Severe weather warning for northern parts of KZN on Tuesday

06 November 2023 - 19:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Heavy rain, flooding and lightning is expected in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Heavy rain, flooding and lightning is expected in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has warned residents in the northern parts of the province about severe thunderstorms and lightning that may cause flooding and damage to infrastructure.

The South African Weather Service issued a level 5 alert for thunderstorms expected on Tuesday from 10am until 11pm.

"Municipalities affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi and uPhongolo," the department said.

Disaster management teams in the municipalities have been activated.

"The public is encouraged to take proactive safety measures to minimise the impact of these predicted thunderstorms."

It said low-lying areas are at high risk because of the heavy downpours expected.

"We advise residents to move to safer areas and stay indoors." It also advised motorists to refrain from travelling during the storms.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Severe weather warning for Eastern Cape on Sunday

The South African Weather Service has issued a level one weather warning of severe thunderstorms that could result in localised flooding of low-lying ...
News
1 day ago

China set for abrupt switch from warm to freezing weather in year of extremes

Temperatures in northern China are set to plunge as much as 20 °C (68 Fahrenheit) after summer-like conditions in the final days of autumn, state ...
News
3 days ago

Community unites to save 'most endangered' Western Cape seahorses

Conservationists say unusually high numbers of sea creatures, including seahorses, have washed up near estuaries because of the heavy rains which ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Elon Musk’s X restructuring curtails disinformation research, spurs legal fears News
  2. ANALYSIS | Asian seaborne thermal coal demand picking up, but prices stay soft News
  3. Some Ekurhuleni residents tell tales of being without power for weeks News
  4. ‘You are a predator, women are not safe around you,’ court tells rapist News
  5. DA, ANC differ on SA’s recall of diplomats from Israel, state expresses concern ... News

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok