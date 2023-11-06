South Africa

WATCH | Alleged thieves caught by fans during Cape Town Bok cup tour

06 November 2023 - 13:26 By TimesLIVE
Two videos circulating online show alleged thieves caught by Springbok supporters in the Cape Town CBD during the Springboks’ trophy tour, which saw thousands take to the streets in celebration.

In the videos, frustrated attendees dished out slaps and shoves to the alleged criminals when they tried to escape.

Cape Town's CCID safety and security manager Jurie Bruwer said “Four incidents of cell phone theft (pickpocketing, where suspects cannot be identified) were reported on Friday in a 24-hour period. Only two of these incidents took place during the day ie during the Rugby Victory Parade.”

Before the event, the CCID had warned people attending the parade: “Events of this magnitude always bring an increased risk of incidents of petty crime that could dampen a person’s experience.

“We urge the public to be sensible and vigilant as petty criminals target vulnerable spectators who are distracted, and this might lead to pickpocketing, grabbing of cellphones and snatching of jewellery.”

The event saw joyous fans screaming the names of their favourite players and, in Long street, singing the national anthem. 

What is the best thing to do if catching a thief in the act, according to CCID?

  • Stay calm.
  • Restrain and try to detain the alleged suspect using minimum force.
  • Do not exercise any undue force and do not assault the suspect – and actively encourage anyone else to do the same.
  • Immediately contact the CCID 24-hour emergency contact centre 082 415 7127 or a CCID Public Safety Officer or contact SAPS or City of Cape Town Law Enforcement.
  • The alleged suspect must be handed over or taken to the nearest SAPS police station as soon as possible.

