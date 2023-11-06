WATCH | Alleged thieves caught by fans during Cape Town Bok cup tour

Two videos circulating online show alleged thieves caught by Springbok supporters in the Cape Town CBD during the Springboks’ trophy tour, which saw thousands take to the streets in celebration.
In the videos, frustrated attendees dished out slaps and shoves to the alleged criminals when they tried to escape.
Cape Town's CCID safety and security manager Jurie Bruwer said “Four incidents of cell phone theft (pickpocketing, where suspects cannot be identified) were reported on Friday in a 24-hour period. Only two of these incidents took place during the day ie during the Rugby Victory Parade.”
Before the event, the CCID had warned people attending the parade: “Events of this magnitude always bring an increased risk of incidents of petty crime that could dampen a person’s experience.
“We urge the public to be sensible and vigilant as petty criminals target vulnerable spectators who are distracted, and this might lead to pickpocketing, grabbing of cellphones and snatching of jewellery.”
The event saw joyous fans screaming the names of their favourite players and, in Long street, singing the national anthem.
