South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

06 November 2023 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial within a trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

READ MORE:

Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Two members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department have denied torturing and assaulting Bongani Ntanzi, one of the men accused of murdering ...
News
5 days ago

Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
News
2 weeks ago

Verdict due on 3-hour audio recording of ex-miner Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession in Meyiwa murder trial

Bongani Ntanzi was recorded by magistrate Vivian Cronje while she was taking down his alleged confession.
News
2 weeks ago
