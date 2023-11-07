State to oppose bail bid by man who allegedly shot dead two at his home

The case against farmer Jacobus (Japie) Dawid Claassens, 59, who made his second appearance in the Springbok district court on Tuesday to face two counts of murder, has been postponed until November 15 for a possible bail application.

“The case emanates from an incident on October 31, when the accused allegedly shot two people who were at his home. The accused then went to the police to report the shooting incident,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

The police arrived at his home in Vioolsdrif, Northern Cape, and found the two victims in a critical condition. They were taken to hospital.

“The accused was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder. During his appearance, the court heard that the two victims had passed on and the charges were changed to murder,” Senokoatsane said.

Senokoatsane said the prosecution will oppose the bail application.

