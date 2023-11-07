Courtesy of SABC
Two men appeared in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the theft that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.
The case was postponed to November 10.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Phala Phala court case postponed to November 10
Courtesy of SABC
Two men appeared in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the theft that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.
The case was postponed to November 10.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
JUSTICE MALALA | Credit where it is due to President Ramaphosa
Wally Rhoode to be disciplined over ‘improper’ Phala Phala theft probe
NPA assessing Phala Phala docket and may decide on next step
Ramaphosa will no longer challenge 'moot' section 89 panel report: spokesperson
High court rejects ATM's application on Phala Phala secret ballot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos