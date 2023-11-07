South Africa

WATCH | Phala Phala court case postponed to November 10

07 November 2023 - 11:06 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Two men appeared in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the theft that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

The case was postponed to November 10.

TimesLIVE

