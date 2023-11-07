Courtesy of SABC
The trial-within-a-trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC
The trial-within-a-trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria continues.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos