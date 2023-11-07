South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

07 November 2023 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE
The trial-within-a-trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria continues.

Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Two members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department have denied torturing and assaulting Bongani Ntanzi, one of the men accused of murdering ...
Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
