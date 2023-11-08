However, Wits, the Health Professions Council of SA and the international college he claimed to have matriculated from all denied any association with him.
Perjury case opened in North West against 'TikTok doctor' Matthew Lani
North West police have confirmed that another criminal case has been registered against bogus medical doctor Matthew Bongani Lani, this time at the Christiana police station on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said a case of perjury had been registered for investigation.
A source close to the investigation told TimesLIVE the case was opened by Bonolo Seleke, who had challenged Lani on his bogus medical claims several years ago.
Lani, however, had retaliated by applying for and being granted a protection order against Seleke.
Lani gained social media stardom when he claimed to be one of the youngest doctors in the country, saying he had skipped a few high school grades to obtain matric at 16. He claimed to have studied medicine at Wits University and was often seen on his social media pages in hospital scrubs, walking around the hospital corridors with a stethoscope around his neck. He was also known to give medical advice online.
However, Wits, the Health Professions Council of SA and the international college he claimed to have matriculated from all denied any association with him.
He was arrested last week while masquerading as a doctor at the Helen Joseph Hospital.
But as Lani was set to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court, the charge of impersonating a medical doctor was withdrawn against the 27-year-old.
The National Prosecuting Authority said it had studied the docket and opted to not admit the matter to the roll after it found there was not enough evidence to lead to a successful prosecution.
The Gauteng department of health said Lani was caught by security guards in hospital while entering the main entrance of the facility.
“Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck. He had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretence he was a qualified doctor,” said department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
Modiba said immediately after being apprehended, Lani asked to go to the bathroom, only to attempt to escape by jumping through a bathroom window.
“When security guards realised he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcements and he was caught again.”
A video of his arrest has gone viral on social media platform TikTok, on which Lani has masqueraded as a doctor for several years.
