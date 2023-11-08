The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Transnet have been ordered by the Special Tribunal to interdict the pensions of two former executives linked to about R33.5m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
The pension funds amount to R8.9m.
Lerato Mary Theresa Makenete, former executive manager responsible for group business continuity and disaster management, and former executive manager for safety Landela Hawkins Madubane may now not withdraw their pension benefits from the Transnet Retirement Fund.
Makenete and Madubane allegedly colluded with three service providers to abuse Transnet's emergency procurement process at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020 when ordering disposable breathalyser straws, said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.
Transnet paid R29.99 a straw, instead of 29 cents.
The SIU and Transnet have instituted civil action in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the contracts and recover financial losses suffered by the latter. Makenete and Madubane were dismissed after an internal disciplinary hearing.
Raw straw deal sees pensions of former Transnet execs frozen
Alleged corruption linked to R33.5m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
