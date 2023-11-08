South Africa

Teen girl ‘raped while studying’, girlfriend ‘raped, beaten over beer money’

08 November 2023 - 07:55
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A Limpopo teen girl was allegedly raped by an intruder and a woman was allegedly assaulted and raped by her boyfriend.
A Limpopo teen girl was allegedly raped by an intruder and a woman was allegedly assaulted and raped by her boyfriend.
Image: Alon Skuy/ File photo

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at Phaweni village in Vhembe district in Limpopo on Monday.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Saselamani periodical court today.

According to information from police, the girl was studying alone at her home at about 5.30pm when an unknown man forcefully invaded the house.

“He forced himself on the victim and raped her. The suspect took the victim's cellphone when he fled the scene on foot. It is reported the victim was left unconscious,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

Mashaba said the incident was reported at Saselamani police station. A search was activated and the suspect was traced and arrested on Tuesday.

He said the case docket for rape was transferred to the Malamulele family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation. 

In a separate incident, Ritavi police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped and assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday at Mariveni village outside Tzaneen in Mopani district. 

Girl, 15, 'robbed and raped at gunpoint' in unoccupied Limpopo church

Police in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly robbed and raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in an unoccupied ...
News
1 week ago

“It is alleged the victim, a 27-year-old female, was at her boyfriend's home at Mariveni village on Sunday at about 7pm when the boyfriend asked her for money to buy beer. It is alleged the victim gave her boyfriend R75 and the boyfriend fought with the victim, saying it was too little,” Mashaba said. 

Mashaba said the man allegedly forced himself on the victim, raped her and then forced her to wash herself.

While he was outside, the woman ran to a neighbour's house for assistance. 

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mashaba said a case of rape and assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm is being investigated by the Tzaneen family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘You are a predator, women are not safe around you,’ court tells rapist

Child rapist loses appeal against his conviction and two life sentences.
News
1 day ago

Two life terms for man convicted of rapes, other offences in North West

The Taung regional court has sentenced Hans Appie to two life terms for various offences including rape, sexual assault, robbery with aggravating ...
News
4 days ago

Paedophile jailed after sending video to victim’s uncle by mistake

A 60-year-old Free State man has been jailed for raping a 10-year-old girl after he mistakenly sent a video of him with the victim to the child's ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Republican US senator continues abortion-related holds on military nominees World
  2. RECORDED | ‘Jub Jub’ court case over rape, attempted murder charges postponed ... TshisaLIVE
  3. US House censures lone Palestinian-American lawmaker over Israel comments World
  4. Dominican Republic boosts border security as Haiti tensions simmer World
  5. WATCH | The Kiffness robbed twice in US, cancels show: 'I feel safer in South ... South Africa

Latest Videos

5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...
South Africa calls for comprehensive ceasfire, opening of humanitarian ...