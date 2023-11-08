South Africa

LISTEN | Two people shot dead near Randburg court

08 November 2023 - 11:28
A man and a woman were fatally shot in a suspected hit in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The gunman opened fire after getting out of a black Mercedes-Benz driven by an accomplice.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a manhunt had been launched for the suspects.

“A male and female were shot and killed outside the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday at about 7am,” he said.

“It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when they were approached by a suspect who shot at them.

“The victims were certified dead at the scene.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed. A case of murder is being investigated.”

It is not yet clear if the victims were linked to a criminal case.

In May, a woman was shot dead near the Wynberg magistrate’s court in Cape Town. Four suspects were arrested in connection with the brazen act. Video footage of a gunman approaching three women and shooting the lady in the middle of the group went viral. She was believed to have been an accused in a murder trial.

This is a developing story

