South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

08 November 2023 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial-within-a-trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Two members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department have denied torturing and assaulting Bongani Ntanzi, one of the men accused of murdering ...
News
1 week ago

Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘My family now sees my point about Senzo’s murder’: Sifiso Meyiwa

On the ninth anniversary of soccer star’s death, his siblings are back on speaking terms as they try to resolve differences
News
1 week ago
