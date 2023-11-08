Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial-within-a-trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial-within-a-trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
‘My family now sees my point about Senzo’s murder’: Sifiso Meyiwa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos