South Africa

Wife who went on radio to entice investors to join ‘cryptocurrency fraudster’ in court

08 November 2023 - 10:57 By TimesLIVE
The woman's husband was arrested in May for allegedly defrauding an investor of R600,000 in 2021. File photo.
The woman's husband was arrested in May for allegedly defrauding an investor of R600,000 in 2021. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ archnoi1

A Fourways woman will join her husband in the dock as part of a Hawks investigation into alleged cryptocurrency fraud.

The 30-year-old was arrested on Monday on charges of fraud and money laundering and is due to appear in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday.

“It is reported the suspect went on a community radio station and allegedly encouraged members of the community to invest in the alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.

Her husband was arrested in May for allegedly defrauding an investor of R600,000 in 2021.

The investor allegedly made an investment of R100,000 and received dividends. He then invested an additional R500,000 into the scheme after a promise of millions.

“After the R500,000 investment, he allegedly saw a reduction in the dividends and eventually received no dividends whatsoever.

“After failed attempts by the investor to get in touch with the couple, the matter was reported to the police.”

A case was opened and transferred to the Johannesburg Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team.

The husband is out on R20,000 bail.

