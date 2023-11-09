Committed to educating from the age of 13, Pakistan's Sister Zeph named global teacher of the year

Pakistani teacher Sister Zeph, who founded her own school for underprivileged children in the courtyard of her home at just 13, while studying at night for her own education, has been named the winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2023.
She was lauded as “a true change-maker and advocate for women’s rights and children's education”.
The award is organised in collaboration with Unesco and in strategic partnership with Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation. Sister Zeph's win was announced on Wednesday at the Unesco headquarters in Paris, France. There were more than 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries.
Sister Zeph founded her own school in the courtyard of her home at just 13 for children whose parents could not pay fees.
“She worked eight-hour days to fund the school, then taught students for another four hours, and then stayed up at night teaching herself,” the citation reads.
Twenty-six years later, the school, now housed in a brand-new building, provides free education for more than 200 underprivileged children.
“From a young age she faced adversity, and emerged as a beacon of hope for underprivileged children in her wider community. Many of her students from humble backgrounds have gone to work for her education and empowerment foundation while others have gone on to very successful professional careers.”
As well as running the school, she runs self-defence classes for girls, having herself been attacked and threatened.
She also provides financial assistance to families choosing between educating their children and paying their bills, and runs a vocational centre that has helped more than 6,000 women gain skills in ICT, textiles and the English language.
With the $1m (R18.4m) Global Teacher Prize funds, Sister Zeph plans to build a school on four hectares. She would also like to create a shelter for orphans, where food would be grown on the property and teachers from all parts of the world would be invited to instruct them in a range of subjects.
Committed to educating from the age of 13, Pakistan's Sister Zeph named global teacher of the year
Image: Globalteacherprize.org
Pakistani teacher Sister Zeph, who founded her own school for underprivileged children in the courtyard of her home at just 13, while studying at night for her own education, has been named the winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2023.
She was lauded as “a true change-maker and advocate for women’s rights and children's education”.
The award is organised in collaboration with Unesco and in strategic partnership with Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation. Sister Zeph's win was announced on Wednesday at the Unesco headquarters in Paris, France. There were more than 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries.
Sister Zeph founded her own school in the courtyard of her home at just 13 for children whose parents could not pay fees.
“She worked eight-hour days to fund the school, then taught students for another four hours, and then stayed up at night teaching herself,” the citation reads.
Twenty-six years later, the school, now housed in a brand-new building, provides free education for more than 200 underprivileged children.
“From a young age she faced adversity, and emerged as a beacon of hope for underprivileged children in her wider community. Many of her students from humble backgrounds have gone to work for her education and empowerment foundation while others have gone on to very successful professional careers.”
As well as running the school, she runs self-defence classes for girls, having herself been attacked and threatened.
She also provides financial assistance to families choosing between educating their children and paying their bills, and runs a vocational centre that has helped more than 6,000 women gain skills in ICT, textiles and the English language.
With the $1m (R18.4m) Global Teacher Prize funds, Sister Zeph plans to build a school on four hectares. She would also like to create a shelter for orphans, where food would be grown on the property and teachers from all parts of the world would be invited to instruct them in a range of subjects.
Two South Africans were shortlisted for the prize: Mariette Wheeler, who teaches at Protea Heights Academy in Cape Town, made the top 10 and Mokolwane Masweneng, an English teacher at Dithothwaneng Senior Secondary School in Limpopo, was included in the top 50 list.
Masweneng, who also teaches geography to matric pupils and history to grade 10s , said he was “humbled and excited” about the recognition he received “for exercising my responsibilities of giving black children the quality education they deserve”.
While thousands of other teachers provide extra tuition for a fee, he has been tutoring pupils for free since 2011.
He has also been instrumental in encouraging children to participate in soccer, debate, drama, poetry, dance and gardening in a bid “to help to clear their minds from any other challenges and social ills they might have”.
“My goal is to build a better society for these rural children, a society in which all these children can reach their full potential by making mental health priority,” he told TimesLIVE.
Wheeler is a marine biologist who studied the behaviour of penguins, seals and albatrosses on Marion Island. She teaches natural sciences to grades 8 and 9 pupils and life sciences and marine sciences to grades 10 to 12.
“I want to share my love for nature with learners. Through my teaching and activities that I organise, I have the opportunity to get learners involved in current conservation issues where they can make a difference,” she said.
“All teachers are champions in their own class. Teach with passion as that will ignite curiosity among learners.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
TULSI MORAR | Where have all our teachers gone?
Helping children see they can make a difference motivates teacher seeking to ‘raise bar of education’ globally
Two South African teachers in line for $1m prize, but not for themselves
SA education facing infrastructure backlog, overcrowding and shortage of teaching resources — Angie Motshekga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos