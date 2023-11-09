President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deployment of 3,300 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to help police combat illegal mining has been welcomed. However, there are concerns their six-month deployment might not be enough.
Ramaphosa wrote to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and chair of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Amos Masondo last week to inform them of the army's deployment. This comes months after communities called for such action as illegal mining operations turned deadly. In July, five zama zamas were killed in an attack in Riverlea, Johannesburg, believed to be the result of a turf war among the illegal miners.
Jerusalem informal settlement near Florida Lake in Roodepoort has also experienced shootings between zama zamas. In July, 17 people died in Angelo informal settlement after gas leaked from a cylinder allegedly used by illegal miners in the area. This prompted calls from residents for the army's intervention, which was echoed by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
POLL | Can SANDF take down zama zamas in six months?
Image: SAPS
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deployment of 3,300 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to help police combat illegal mining has been welcomed. However, there are concerns their six-month deployment might not be enough.
Ramaphosa wrote to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and chair of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Amos Masondo last week to inform them of the army's deployment. This comes months after communities called for such action as illegal mining operations turned deadly. In July, five zama zamas were killed in an attack in Riverlea, Johannesburg, believed to be the result of a turf war among the illegal miners.
Jerusalem informal settlement near Florida Lake in Roodepoort has also experienced shootings between zama zamas. In July, 17 people died in Angelo informal settlement after gas leaked from a cylinder allegedly used by illegal miners in the area. This prompted calls from residents for the army's intervention, which was echoed by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
‘Our gang killed the Riverlea zama zamas because they didn’t want to share profits’
Ramaphosa said about R492m would be spent on the soldiers' deployment.
“Members of the SANDF will, in co-operation with the SA Police Service, be conducting an intensified anti-criminality operation against illegal mining across all provinces from October 28 2023 until April 28 2024,” the president said.
It is not clear whether the contract will be extended, but in the past year, crime-related SANDF contracts have been prolonged.
Here are some reactions from social media:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Counterfeiting is a carousel ride and SA is in too deep, says expert
This area is not policeable: Cops explain delayed response to Boksburg gas leak
WATCH | ‘We are not criminals’, say zama zamas operating in Angelo
High noon in Namaqualand as zama-zama arrests cause chaos in Kleinzee
‘We lived in tents for a year’: help is too slow, says past fire survivor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos