South Africa

POLL | Can SANDF take down zama zamas in six months?

09 November 2023 - 12:30 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The spotlight is on the deployement of SANDF members to tackle illegal mining.
The spotlight is on the deployement of SANDF members to tackle illegal mining.
Image: SAPS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deployment of 3,300 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to help police combat illegal mining has been welcomed. However, there are concerns their six-month deployment might not be enough.

Ramaphosa wrote to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and chair of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Amos Masondo last week to inform them of the army's deploymentThis comes months after communities called for such action as illegal mining operations turned deadly. In July, five zama zamas were killed in an attack in Riverlea, Johannesburg, believed to be the result of a turf war among the illegal miners. 

Jerusalem informal settlement near Florida Lake in Roodepoort has also experienced shootings between zama zamas. In July, 17 people died in Angelo informal settlement after gas leaked from a cylinder allegedly used by illegal miners in the area. This prompted calls from residents for the army's intervention, which was echoed by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

‘Our gang killed the Riverlea zama zamas because they didn’t want to share profits’

Illegal miner says the shafts were new and it would have been fair for everyone to have a share in them
News
2 months ago

Ramaphosa said about R492m would be spent on the soldiers' deployment.

“Members of the SANDF will, in co-operation with the SA Police Service, be conducting an intensified anti-criminality operation against illegal mining across all provinces from October 28 2023 until April 28 2024,” the president said.

It is not clear whether the contract will be extended, but in the past year, crime-related SANDF contracts have been prolonged.

Here are some reactions from social media: 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Counterfeiting is a carousel ride and SA is in too deep, says expert

Provisions in the tobacco control bill are likely to increase illicit trade
News
14 hours ago

This area is not policeable: Cops explain delayed response to Boksburg gas leak

Gauteng police have blamed inaccessibility to parts of Angelo informal settlement for their delayed response to Thursday's gas leak that killed 17 ...
News
4 months ago

WATCH | ‘We are not criminals’, say zama zamas operating in Angelo

Survivors of the Boksburg gas leak are proud of their thriving illegal gold mining operation in Angelo informal settlement where locals and ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

High noon in Namaqualand as zama-zama arrests cause chaos in Kleinzee

Up until around Saturday last week, Kleinzee in the Namaqualand was just a quiet dorp northwest of nowhere. Then, in just a few hours, the town’s ...
News
1 month ago

‘We lived in tents for a year’: help is too slow, says past fire survivor

One of the residents who survived a fire that killed nine people at the Karzene building downtown Johannesburg has complained at the low pace of how ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. South Africa to miss 2030 emissions goal as it keeps coal plants burning South Africa
  2. POLL | Can SANDF take down zama zamas in six months? South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could break health budgets South Africa
  4. Grade 8 to 11 exams halted at some KZN schools due to Sadtu pickets South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...