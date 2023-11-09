Third suspect arrested in connection with Phala Phala theft

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft of foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in 2020.
He is expected to join two other accused in the Bela Bela magistrate's court on Friday.
Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph made their first appearances on Tuesday and the matter was postponed to Friday.
Joseph is expected to apply for bail on Friday, while David is yet to appoint a legal representative.
The third suspect was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.
It is alleged that the accused conspired to commit housebreaking at Phala Phala and on January 8 2020 David and two others entered another farm, Stokkiesdraai, believing that it was Phala Phala farm.
“They broke and entered but nothing was stolen. The next night they located Phala Phala farm where they broke, entered and stole US$580,000,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.
