South Africa

Two patients die en route to hospital after ambulance crashes in Eastern Cape

09 November 2023 - 20:57 By TIMESLIVE
The mangled ambulance that was involved in a crash in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied

Two people who were being transported to the Frontier Hospital in the Eastern Cape died when their ambulance was involved in a horrific crash on Thursday. 

In a statement, the provincial health department said the ambulance crashed head-on with another vehicle on the R61 between Cofimvaba and Komani. 

“The patients were being referred from Cofimvaba Hospital to Frontier Regional Hospital when the accident occurred. The department would like to confirm that both patients on board the ambulance died instantly. The crew members, a male and a female sustained serious injuries and jaws of life were needed to free them from the wreckage.”

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle sustained critical injuries in the crash. 

