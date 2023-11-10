Cop accused of colluding with petrol attendant in R400 fuel card fraud granted bail

An Eastern Cape police officer charged with R400 fraud using a state petrol card, together with a petrol attendant, was released on R2,000 bail on Friday.
Sgt Zwelakhe Gewu, 36, was driving a vehicle belonging to the police service. He is an officer at the Ntabankulu police station and works under the detective unit.
He went to Ntabankulu Caltex fuel station on June 13 to fill the fuel, and that is when he allegedly fraudulently used the state petrol card, said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.
“The duo allegedly successfully orchestrated the fraudulent transaction to an amount of R1,269.90. Further allegations revealed the suspects filled the police vehicle with a [reduced] amount of R869.90,” Mhlakuvana said.
It is alleged the pair shared the difference of R400. The discrepancy was picked up by the police service during a vehicle inspection. The matter was reported to the Hawks serious corruption investigation (SCI) unit for further investigations.
“The investigation confirmed the transaction happened and the state lost an amount of R400. Further investigations agree both accused allegedly equally benefited from the amount. The accused were arrested by the Bizana-based SCI team on Thursday,” said Mhlakuvana.
The two appeared in the Mthata regional court on Friday on charges of fraud. The petrol attendant was released on a warning.
The case has been postponed to December 7 for the accused to secure legal representatives.
TimesLIVE
