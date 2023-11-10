Modiba said an assessment was done on the extent of the damage and a decision was taken to temporarily close the theatre complex to allow for the installation of a new suspended ceiling.
Health department replaces collapsed ceiling at Leratong hospital theatre complex
The Gauteng department of health said after the collapse of a ceiling in the Leratong Hospital theatre complex, day theatre cases are performed at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital and nighttime diversion of ambulances has been activated to accommodate patients requiring care.
According to the department these are measures taken to guarantee medical services are available and accessible throughout the repair process.
The department confirmed a contractor has been appointed and is on site to replace the ceiling after a portion in the reception area collapsed on Monday.
Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the incident prompted the facility to immediately implement contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted patient care.
“Fortunately there were no injuries except for a service provider who sustained minor scratches. Staff members who were on duty were sent for medical surveillance and counselling. They are all doing well,” he said.
Helen Joseph Hospital faces low water pressure crisis
